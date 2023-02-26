Burnley to make summer move for Chelsea man as Premier League club’s contract stance emerges

According to The Sun reporter Jack Rosser, Burnley want to bring back Chelsea defender Ian Maatsen to Turf Moor next season.

20-year-old left-back Maatsen is already on a season-long loan at the Clarets and has impressed Vincent Kompany this season.

The youngster has made 29 appearances in the Championship for the Lancashire club, managing four goals and five assists in an impressive campaign.

Such has been the Dutch youth international’s impact, Rosser says that the Championship leaders are looking to bring him back to Turf Moor as they think ahead to next season.

Burnley sit atop the table, their 76 points putting them 19 points clear of the play-offs with 12 games left to play.

This commanding position has seen the Clarets begin thinking about next season and what could be an instant return to the Premier League. Maatsen’s form, says Rosser, means that manage Kompany is ‘desperate’ to reunite with Maatsen again for next season.

It is added that Maatsen – who is in the final year of his current Chelsea deal – is more than likely to sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge. That would rule out a sale, but the expectation is that the Blues would be open to a new loan move for the left-back.

A perfect move?

Without tempting fate, it does look as though Burnley are destined to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. Their 19-point cushion in the automatic promotion places gives them over a six-game safety net with just a dozen games left to play.

It is no wonder that boss Kompany is thinking about next season and the side that he wants to take into the top-flight. And, with Maatsen playing such a prominent role for Kompany’s outfit, it is no wonder that he is in his plans.

If Chelsea are, as Rosser intimates, willing to let 20-year-old Maatsen back out on loan, a move back to Burnley would be the best for all involved.

Burnley would get back a player that they know well, while Chelsea would be loaning out a player who will get more exposure to Premier League football than he would at Stamford Bridge. It seems to make sense for all, but it remains to be seen how the links pan out.