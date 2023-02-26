3 out-of-work managers Oxford United must consider after Karl Robinson sacking

Oxford United have made the decision to part ways with manager Karl Robinson after a dismal run of form.

Oxford United have performed far below expectations this season and are sliding towards the relegation zone.

The Yellows are winless in eight and have lost seven of those games. They fell to a 3-0 defeat against Bristol Rovers on Saturday and after slipping to 17th place and within five points of the drop, the decision has been made to sack Robinson.

Oxford United can confirm the departure of Karl Robinson who leaves his role as Head Coach at the club with immediate effect — Oxford United FC (@OUFCOfficial) February 26, 2023

Here, we put forward three contenders for the now vacant post at the Kassam Stadium…

Grant McCann

McCann has been out of work since being sacked by Peterborough United earlier this season. While it had been a disappointing season with the Posh, the manager has proven himself at this level beforehand and could be an eye-catching appointment.

He’s spent time in charge of Hull City and Doncaster Rovers along with his spells at London Road and could be a strong candidate for the vacant post as Oxford look to push away from a relegation fight.

Danny Cowley

Like McCann, Cowley was relieved of his duties after failing to keep his club in the promotion fight. The former Portsmouth boss has worked well at this level before with Lincoln City and has Championship experience with Huddersfield Town.

He proved a popular figure at Fratton Park despite failing to deliver the promotion they desired and has worked well with limited funds before, making him an option certainly worth considering.

Lee Bowyer

Former Birmingham City and Charlton Athletic boss Bowyer took the latter to the Championship but has been out of work since leaving the Blues last summer. He’s got good pedigree at this level and it will be a surprise to some that he’s been out of the game for so long.

Bowyer has shown before that he can galvanise a struggling squad and that could be just what Oxford United need.