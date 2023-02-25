Sheffield Wednesday team news and predicted XI to face Charlton Athletic: Moore facing selection headache

Sheffield Wednesday face Charlton Athletic in League One this afternoon.

Sheffield Wednesday are marching towards Championship football and are currently 19 games unbeaten in the league, levelling a long-standing club record streak. They come into this weekend’s fixtures as leaders, but they’re only ahead of Plymouth Argyle on goal difference.

The clash with Charlton Athletic presents a tough challenge though. The Addicks have made good progress since Dean Holden’s appointment and while they’ve been alternating losses and wins for the past five games, they’ve moved up to 11th in the table.

Sheffield Wednesday team news

Marvin Johnson has been handed a three-game suspension after a charge of improper and/or violent conduct. An incident in the 16th minute of the draw with Ipswich Town has led to the ban and as a result, he will miss upcoming ties with Charlton, Peterborough United and Portsmouth.

Elsewhere, four players look set to remain sidelined, as per The Star. Long-term absentees are Callum Paterson, Michael Ihiekwe and Ben Heneghan, while Mallik Wilks may have to wait until March for his return.

Michael Smith has been playing with a strapped up hand and he should feature again.

Predicted XI

Dawson

Palmer

Iorfa

Famewo

Hunt

Vaulks

Bannan

Byers

James

Windass

Smith

Moore has the options in his ranks to rotate but with Sheffield Wednesday in such strong form, it seems logical to keep things as similar as possible.

With Marvin Johnson out, Reece James will likely push out of the back three to fill in on the left-hand side. That would open the door for one of Akin Famewo or Aden Flint to start, but left-footed Famewo could be a favoured option to bring a bit more balance to the backline.

The game kicks off at The Valley at 15:00 this afternoon.