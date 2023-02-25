Sheffield United team news and predicted XI to face Watford: Heckingbottom set to rotate after recent struggles

Sheffield United host Watford in the Championship this afternoon.

Sheffield United’s march towards automatic promotion has taken a hit after consecutive defeats. The Blades were bested by Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough before a Tom Bradshaw hat-trick condemned them to a 3-2 loss against Millwall.

It means Paul Heckingbottom’s side are now only four points ahead of Boro in 3rd, although they have a game in hand.

They face a Watford side coming off the back of a much-needed win over West Brom too, so they’re in four another tough test here.

Sheffield United team news

Heckingbottom said pre-game that he will likely ring the changes after a tough couple of games. He’s got room to rotate his ranks and he’ll make the most of that for this afternoon’s tough test.

Iliman Ndiaye will be available after a slight worry, with the Sheffield United boss confirming ahead of the match that all players were out on the grass ahead of this weekend’s fixture.

There are long-term absentees like Jack O’Connell, Rhys Norrington-Davies and Rhian Brewster who remain on the road to recovery though.

Predicted XI

Foderingham (GK)

Ahmedhodzic

Clark

Egan

Bogle

Norwood

Berge

McAtee

Osborn

Ndiaye

McBurnie

Heckingbottom has the freedom to make changes and after James McAtee’s goal off the bench against Millwall, he arguably deserves to come into the side. Iliman Ndiaye has been deemed fit so it seems logical to bring him back into the side too, coming in for Daniel Jebbison in a bid to find form in front of goal again.

Ben Osborn will be hopeful of breaking back into the side, be it in the middle or on the left in place of Max Lowe.

There’s room for more rotation or even a formation switch, but the 3-5-2 has served the Blades well this season.

The tie kicks off at 15:00 this afternoon.