Derby County team news and predicted XI to face Barnsley: Midfielder and centre-back still sidelined for Rams

Derby County face Barnsley in League One this afternoon.

Derby County make the journey to Oakwell looking to strengthen their grip on a play-off spot against promotion rivals Barnsley. The Tykes have won five of their last six, leaving them 6th in League One.

The Rams returned to winning ways against Charlton Athletic last time out, and Paul Warne will be hoping the victory can mark the start of a new unbeaten streak as they battle it out for a Championship return.

Derby County team news

While many others struggle with injuries, Warne is lucky to have a pretty clean bill of health at Pride Park at the moment.

Key midfielder Max Bird and veteran centre-back James Chester are the only absentees and they will remain sidelined here. Speaking ahead of the game, Rams boss Warne said Bird is ‘about a fortnight’ away from returning, while he’s unsure of the timescale on Chester’s injury but it could be as little as a week before he comes back.

Predicted XI

Wildsmith (GK)

Smith

Forsyth

Cashin

Sibley

Hourihane

White

Mendez-Laing

Knight

Dobbin

McGoldrick

Natural central midfielders Korey Smith and Louie Sibley have adapted into strong full-backs. They offer plenty of composure and technical ability on the ball at the back so they should maintain their starting roles.

Elsewhere, Lewis Dobbin will be hopeful of coming back into the side. The Everton loanee is competing with Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Tom Barkhuizen for a starting spot and the latter could return to the bench in place of Dobbin this time around.

Up top, James Collins will be hopeful of coming back into the side. However, with Jason Knight performing well as a number 10, top scorer David McGoldrick has pushed forward into the striker role, pushing Collins out of the side.

There’s room for changes, but Warne may well keep his side pretty similar to the one that overcame Charlton Athletic.