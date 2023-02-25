Charlton Athletic team news and predicted XI to face Sheffield Wednesday: Striker could return, defenders still out

Charlton Athletic host Sheffield Wednesday in League One this afternoon.

Charlton Athletic come into this weekend’s clash with Sheffield Wednesday looking to bounce back from their defeat to Derby County last time out. The Addicks have taken strong strides forward under Dean Holden, rising to 11th, but they have alternated losses and wins over their last five games.

Sheffield Wednesday’s visit won’t make it easy for them either as they look to find some consistency. The Owls are top of the League One table and unbeaten in 19 games, putting them in a strong position in the race to return to the Championship.

Charlton could rise to 10th with a win, while Wednesday could go three points clear of Plymouth at the top.

Charlton Athletic team news

As reported on the Addicks’ official website, Miles Leaburn is again a possible returnee. He’s been sidelined with an hip injury but Holden has said that the young striker could make his comeback from injury against the Owls.

Elsewhere though, there are doubts surrounding ‘one or two’ players, though they remained unnamed.

In terms of players still on the sidelines, Mandela Egbo and Todd Kane are still out with muscle injuries and their rehab programmes are still ongoing.

Predicted XI

Maynard-Brewer (GK)

Clare

Ness

Hector

Penney

Dobson

Fraser

Kilkenny

Rak-Sakyi

Aneke

Blackett-Taylor

Predicting Charlton Athletic’s team for this weekend isn’t easy given the unnamed doubts, but there is room for rotation for Holden.

Matt Penney will be hopeful of coming back into the starting XI after coming on for Steven Sessegnon against Derby County, while one of Gavin Kilkenny or Jack Payne could start in place of Albie Morgan for the sake of rotation.

In attack, Macauley Bonne’s wait for a goal since his return has dragged on, so Chuks Aneke could be hoping for a return to the starting XI in his place. It remains to be seen just who is available for the game though, with a tough test awaiting.