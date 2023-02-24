West Brom team news and predicted XI to face Middlesbrough: No fresh injury concerns for Corberan

West Brom host Middlesbrough in the Championship this weekend.

West Brom welcome Middlesbrough to The Hawthorns tomorrow. The Baggies go into this game on the back of a disappointing 3-2 defeat at Watford in midweek, leaving Carlos Corberan’s side in 10th place of the table and winless in their last three.

They face a Boro side who’ve won their last five, beating the likes of Watford and Sheffield United in that run whilst moving up into 3rd, and closing the gap on the automatic promotion spots to just four points.

West Brom team news

West Brom don’t seem to have any fresh injury concerns going into this one. Goalkeeper Alex Palmer remains sidelined for the next few weeks, along with Matt Phillips who picked up a muscular injury earlier this year.

Kyle Bartley and Kean Bryan seemingly remain sidelined, with no news of a potential return for either player ahead of this weekend.

Predicted XI

Griffiths (GK)

Townsend

Ajayi

O’Shea

Furlong

Yokuslu

Chalobah

Swift

Wallace

Albrighton

Dike

One change that Baggies fans online seem to want is Semi Ajayi coming in for Erik Pieters, given West Brom’s recent poor defensive displays.

Elsewhere, Daryl Dike could come into the XI in place of Brandon Thomas-Asante who’s had the starting berth of late, but without scoring.

Expect a largely unchanged side with the likes of Nathaniel Chalobah and Marc Albrighton slotting into the XI since their arrivals last month, with Josh Griffiths keeping his spot in goal in place of Palmer.

The game kicks off at 3pm tomorrow.