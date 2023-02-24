‘That could be the difference here’ – Barnsley v Derby County prediction: The72

Barnsley host Derby County in League One on Saturday afternoon.

Barnsley come into this weekend’s clash with Derby County in thoroughly impressive form.

Since suffering back-to-back defeats against Bolton Wanderers and Charlton Athletic, the Tykes have gone six games unbeaten in League One. They’ve won five of those outings, emerging 4-0 victors over Michael Duff’s former side Cheltenham Town last time out.

As for Derby County, they bounced back to winning ways with a 2-0 win over Charlton Athletic last time out.

They saw their six-game winning run halted by Wycombe Wanderers before being held to a draw by Lincoln City beforehand, but the hope will be that they can kick on with another impressive run with a big win over play-off rivals here.

Now, ahead of the game, a handful of our writers have issued their score predictions…

James Ray

“This is a big game in the fight for the League One play-off spots. Only one place and one point separates these two sides and in recent months, they’ve shown exactly what level they’re capable of playing at.

“The victor of this can really strengthen their grip on a top-six spot, and I can’t see much splitting them here.

“Derby County have been fantastic at Pride Park this season and with the home crowd behind them, that could be the difference here. That said, I don’t think I can see Barnsley coming out of this with nothing.

“It’s a tough call, but I’m going for an entertaining draw.”

Score prediction: Derby County 2-2 Barnsley

Luke Phelps

“Huge game this. I’ve seen one or two say that Derby have had a dip in form but I don’t think that’s the case. They’ve had a tough run of games and they remain in the top-six, but this game here is certainly another difficult one.

“The players will surely be thinking that this is a potential play-off fixtures so for me, it’s a really important game for both sides.

“It’s hard to go against Derby when they’re playing at Pride Park, but Barnsley are the best travellers in the league – I’ll say draw as well.”

Score prediction: Derby County 2-2 Barnsley