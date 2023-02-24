Sunderland team news and predicted XI to face Coventry City: New injury worries as fixture list takes its toll

Coventry City host Sunderland in the Championship tomorrow.

The Sky Blues come into this one on a three game unbeaten run and sat just five points off the top six in 11th place. Mark Robins side’ has a lot of quality in it and on their day they’re capable of beating anyone, so they’ll fancy themselves here.

Sunderland are one point outside the play-offs and will be looking to bounce back after a poor performance midweek against Rotherham United. Tony Mowbray’s side have had seven games in 22 days, and it’s taking its toll on the young squad.

Sunderland team news

Niall Huggins is back in training and may return to the matchday squad here but a start seems unlikely, while Lynden Gooch remains a couple of weeks away from a return.

Mowbray has admitted in his press conference ahead of this afternoon’s clash that he has a few knocks and niggles to contend with, but the experienced boss refused to give any names meaning changes are almost certain this weekend.

Elsewhere, Elliot Embleton, Ross Stewart and Corry Evans remain out with long-term injuries.

Predicted XI

Patterson (GK)

Hume

Batth

O’Nien

Alese

Neil

Michut

Roberts

Pritchard

Clarke

Gelhardt

Dan Ballard appeared jaded midweek and he could drop out for a rest, with Luke O’Nien filling that gap.

Aji Alese could return to the starting squad after a positive bench appearance last time out and due to looking in need of a rest, Amad Diallo could also make way for the return of Patrick Roberts to the XI.

The game kicks off at 12:30 this afternoon and will be shown live on Sky Sports.