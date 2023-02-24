Stoke City team news and predicted XI to face Millwall: Unchanged side for the Potters?

Stoke City host Millwall in the Championship this weekend.

Stoke City see Millwall head to the bet365 Stadium tomorrow. The Potters claimed a 3-1 win away at Swansea City in midweek, marking a return to winning ways after defeat at Blackpool last weekend.

Alex Neil’s side have now picked up 10 points in 2023, with their win in Wales lifting them up into 17th place of the table and giving them a nine point cushion to the bottom three.

Stoke City team news

Stoke City don’t seem to have any fresh injury concerns for this one. Nick Powell seemingly remains sidelined for this one with a knee injury, whilst Josh Tymon remains injured too.

Phil Jagielka missed the Swansea game whilst Bersant Celina has missed the last three, but Stoke Sentinel’s Pete Smith says both could return to the squad for this weekend’s game.

Predicted XI

Sarkic (GK)

Hoever

Fox

Wilmot

Sterling

Laurent

Pearson

Campbell

Smallbone

Brown

Gayle

Tyrese Campbell came off with a head injury v Swansea City, but Neil said after the game that he was fine and so expect him to start here.

Stoke played with a back-four v Swansea City and it worked well for them. Expect an unchanged defensive line-up, with Josh Laurent and Bean Pearson continuing a strong-looking partnership in front of the defence.

It doesn’t look likely that Neil will many – if any – changes for tomorrow’s game, with Stoke having impressed in their last outing v Swansea.

Tomorrow’s game kicks off at 3pm.