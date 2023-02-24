Sheffield United favourite takes a big step forward in recovery as Heckingbottom provides new update

Sheffield United centre-back Jack O’Connell has been back out on the grass as he continues his efforts to return from a long-term knee injury.

Sheffield United favourite O’Connell was a key part of their rise through the leagues and proved himself as a Premier League quality centre-back in the Blades’ first season back in the top-flight.

However, the 28-year-old has now been sidelined for over two years through a knee injury. He’s undergone two operations and after the most recent surgery, the recovery process has been cautious and meticulous.

Now, a big step forward in his bid to return to fitness has been confirmed by Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, Heckingbottom revealed that O’Connell has taken new steps forward on his long road to recovery, getting back out on the grass and beginning some light running. Here’s what he had to say:

“He’s been running and has been on the grass.

“It’s light running and everything with Jack is how he reacts to things.

“For him, for his own mind and for the physios it’s great to see him out there running again. It shows he is making those steps.

“He’s got zero pressure on him for where he is and where he’s at. He’s been further than this before and had setbacks. It’s just nice to see him getting outside and doing something different.

“There’s been no reaction, he’s fine at the minute. People understand where he is and what he’s been going through, so it’s just nice to see him out there.”

A step forward for O’Connell…

As Heckingbottom said, there’s no pressure on the long-serving defender to rush to a return and the key is ensuring he can progress through his recovery without any new setbacks.

Given the nature of his knee issues, it makes sense for the club to be taking every precaution in his return to fitness. The start of light running marks a big step forward in his recovery though, so it will be hoped he can keep on pushing on before eventually coming back into contention at Bramall Lane.

There’s no timescale on O’Connell’s recovery, with the club seemingly taking every step as it comes rather than setting specific targets for specific dates. The simple goal is getting the defender back to 100%, and this latest update is a good move in the right direction.