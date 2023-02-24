Schumacher reveals Plymouth Argyle ace could return to training next week after lengthy absence

Plymouth Argyle man Conor Grant could make a return to training next week as he steps up his recovery from a long-term thigh injury, Steven Schumacher has said.

Plymouth Argyle have been without left-sided ace Grant since November.

The former Everton man hadn’t long returned from injury before suffering a new blow in the Pilgrims’ FA Cup loss to Grimsby Town. He tore his thigh muscle in the 5-1 defeat and has been sidelined since.

Now though, it seems the 27-year-old is closing in on a return to action after Schumacher’s latest update.

As quoted by Plymouth Live, the Plymouth Argyle boss said that there is ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ for Grant, with the plan being for him to come back to training towards the end of next week or at the start of the following one. He said:

“Conor is up to about 85-90 per cent of his maximum speeds now so he’s coming along well.

“The plan for him would be to get up to 100 per cent next week and then look to join in training at the back end of next week if he can, or the start of the week after.

“It’s not too far. Conor can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel. It has obviously been a frustrating season for him.”

Grant has been limited to nine appearances this season, with seven of those coming in League One.

A welcome boost…

Grant’s return to contention will only give Schumacher more strength and depth on the left-hand side and in midfield.

The Liverpool-born ace can and has performed well in both roles for the Pilgrims, totalling 13 goals and 22 assists in 135 outings for the club since signing from boyhood club Everton back in 2018.

Should his return to action go smoothly, Grant will be battling with the likes of Saxon Earley, Mickel Miller and Tyreik Wright for a place on the left. Midfield options consist of Callum Wright, Matt Butcher, Finn Azaz, Adam Randell, Danny Mayor, Jordan Houghton and Jay Matete.