Rotherham United dealt injury blow with loan ace out for ‘significant’ period

Rotherham United centre-back Grant Hall will be out with a hamstring injury for a ‘significant period’, it has emerged.

Rotherham United recruited Hall from Middlesbrough last summer, but his involvement has been patchy due to injury and he only returned to the starting XI at the start of this month.

He was in the side for the Millers’ impressive 2-1 win over Sunderland last time out but was forced to make way for Wes Harding at half time. Now, following his withdrawal vs the Black Cats, a new damning update has emerged on his injury.

As per reporter Paul Davis, Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor confirmed Hall is facing a ‘significant’ spell on the sidelines after a fresh hamstring problem.

Centre-half Grant Hall out for a “significant” period, says #rufc boss Matt Taylor. Sees a specialist over hamstring injury next week. — Paul Davis (@paulm_davis) February 24, 2023

With a specialist visit planned for next week, it will be hoped there can be encouraging news regarding Hall. Taylor’s words don’t make for good reading though, so it remains to be seen just how long the Middlesbrough loanee faces out.

In his absence…

Wes Harding came in for Hall against Sunderland so he could come into the side in his absence. Bailey Wright is another option, as is Richard Wood, who has fallen down the pecking order under Taylor.

It remains to be seen just who comes into the side to start at the back alongside Cameron Humphreys, but Hall’s latest injury comes as another unwelcome blow for the Millers as they fight to maintain their Championship status.

Whoever comes in will have to be up to the task as Rotherham look to build on the Sunderland victory. They face Swansea City on Monday night, so fans will be eager to see just who comes in in Hall’s place.