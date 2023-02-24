‘Real promotion contenders’ – Stoke City v Millwall prediction: The72

Stoke City host Millwall in the Championship this weekend.

Stoke City welcome Millwall to the bet365 Stadium tomorrow afternoon. The Potters go into this one on the back of some improved form, with their 3-1 win at Swansea City in midweek lifting them up into 17th place of the Championship table.

Millwall on the other hand sit in 5th. They’ve enjoyed a strong showing in 2023 having lost just one of their last six in the league, beating Sheffield United and drawing with Burnley ahead of this game.

Here, a handful of our writers make their prediction for tomorrow’s game…

Luke Phelps

“Millwall have surprised me so far this year. I really thought they’d drop down ad out of the top-six after a fairly slow January, but in their last two games they’ve looked like real promotion contenders.

“Stoke are quietly moving up the table. They go into this one on the back of a big win and I think confidence will be high for them right now.

“Millwall aren’t the best on the road and Stoke’s home form has been pretty poor all season, so it’s a tough one to predict this – I’m leaning towards a score draw.”

Score prediction: Stoke City 1-1 Millwall

James Ray

“Stoke City have made some much-needed improvements in their game in recent outings but against Millwall, the Potters are in for a tough test. Former boss Gary Rowett has his side in play-off contention and he’ll be keen to avoid a slip up back in Staffordshire.

“Millwall have claimed some big wins of late but they are in for a tough afternoon against Alex Neil’s side.

“You can see the hosts claiming something from this but I’ve got a feeling Millwall might just snatch all three points. I’m looking forward to seeing how this pans out, but I’m going to go for an away win.”

Score prediction: Stoke City 0-1 Millwall