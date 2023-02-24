Reading’s 2022 signing makes revelation over contract situation

Reading left-back Nesta Guinness-Walker has revealed there is a 12-month extension option in his contract.

Reading added Guinness-Walker to their ranks last summer, bringing him in as another option on the left-hand side after his contract with AFC Wimbledon came to an end.

Since then, the Twickenham-born defender has mainly played a supporting role. He’s been made 16 Championship appearances this season, six of which have come as a substitute. He’s been an unused substitute on 14 occasions too, but Guinness-Walker was named in the starting XI against Cardiff City for the first time since January 2nd.

As the end of the season moves closer and closer, questions have been raised over his contract situation.

In the announcement of his signing last summer, Reading confirmed Guinness-Walker had penned a one-year deal but there was no mention of an extension option. Now though, the 24-year-old has confirmed there is 12-month clause in his contract.

As quoted by the Reading Chronicle, he said:

“I’ve got an option at the end of the year.

“I’ve loved my time at the club and it’s a great opportunity. I’ve really embraced it and I said from the first minute that I got here that the fans, staff and players have really embraced me. I’m looking forward to seeing what the future holds.”

One to hold onto?

Meaningful game time hasn’t been particularly regular for Guinness-Walker in his first season of Championship football but that is likely to change with Baba Rahman sidelined. It’s a good chance for the former AFC Wimbledon talent to really prove he can play a regular starting role for Paul Ince’s side moving forward, and it is one he deserves.

He’s shown good attacking intent when deployed as either a wing-back or left-back and looks like a player who could really develop into a solid player for Reading.

It seems logical to extend his deal with the 12-month option in place, because there would surely be other clubs ready to snap him up on a free if he was to become available this summer.