Oxford United chief reveals failed January pursuit – deal would’ve broken club transfer record

Oxford United chief executive Tim Williams has revealed the club placed a transfer record bid in January, but the opposite club wanted to wait until the summer for a deal.

Oxford United have endured a tough season at the Kassam Stadium.

The club are often in and around the play-off conversation but it really hasn’t come together for Karl Robinson’s side this time around. The Yellows sit 17th place in League One, six points clear of the relegation zone and 20 away from the top-six.

Winter transfer business was done in a bid to turn around their fortunes. Youngsters Stephan Negru and Teddy Mfuni signed permanently, while Tyler Smith, Ateef Konate and Brandon Fleming all signed on temporary deals.

Now, speaking on BBC Radio Oxford‘s Five Minute Fans Forum (quotes via This is Oxfordshire), chief Williams revealed a transfer record bid was placed. The deal didn’t materialise though, with the opposite club preferring to wait until the summer.

He said:

“You don’t always get the players you want and we did make offers in January.

“We actually made offers for certain players to come on a permanent basis and one of those offers would’ve I think broken the club transfer record but the opposite club wanted to wait until the summer.

“There’s investment there and desire to make it happen.”

One for the summer?

The identity of the player Oxford United were after for remains to be seen, but it will be hoped that after a failed bid in January, they can return with another offer this summer and tempt them to the Kassam Stadium.

As it stands, the transfer record is the £480k paid for Dean Windass way back in 1998, so a new record is long overdue.

It will be hoped said player – if they come in – can help take the U’s forward again after a 2022/23 season to forget thus far. For now though, the full focus has to be on putting some distance between themselves and the drop as they look to avoid being dragged into a fight for survival over the final months of the season.