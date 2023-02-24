Norwich City team news and predicted XI to face Cardiff City: Midfielder ruled out, striker could return

Norwich City host Cardiff City in the Championship this weekend.

Norwich City see Cardiff City head to Carrow Road tomorrow afternoon. The Canaries have so far won four of their opening seven games under David Wagner, whose side currently sit in 9th place of the Championship table after a 3-1 win over Birmingham City last time out.

Cardiff City currently sit in 21st. But the Welsh club have won their last two going into this one, keeping two clean sheets in the process as well – a win for them this weekend could take them seven points clear of the drop zone.

Norwich City team news

Teemu Pukki is in contention to make his return this weekend, after missing the last two with a calf injury. But striker partner Josh Sargent doesn’t look set for a return until next month.

Elsewhere, Kieran Dowell has been ruled out until April after sustaining a knee injury v Birmingham City.

Joe Rowe (ankle), Przemyslaw Placheta (shin), and Sam Byram (hamstring) are ruled out until next month, with Isaac Hayden (knee) not expected back until later in the season.

Predicted XI

Gunn (GK)

Giannoulis

Gibson

Hanley

Aarons

Gabriel Sara

McLean

Nunez

Hernandez

Idah

Tzolis

1 of 12 Which club is Neil Warnock currently in charge of? Cardiff City Blackpool Huddersfield Town Rotherham United

Ben Gibson came back into the XI v Birmingham City and helped the Canaries earn a win, so expect an unchanged back-line tomorrow.

Elsewhere, we should see a largely unchanged side from the one that beat Birmingham, with Christos Tzolis likely to come in for Dowell in a straight-swap.

Marquinhos was named on the bench for the first time last weekend but he did’t make his debut – expect to see his this weekend as Wagner’s attacking options remain depleted – expect Pukki to start on the bench if he’s fit to do so.

Tomorrow’s game kicks off at 3pm.