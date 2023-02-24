‘More points dropped for…’ – Sheffield United v Watford prediction: The72

Sheffield United host Watford in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.

Sheffield United come into this weekend’s tough test against Watford off the back of consecutive defeats.

The Blades have fallen to losses against Middlesbrough and Millwall, loosening their grip on 2nd place as Boro close in. Paul Heckingbottom could look to ring the changes to freshen up his ranks and kick some players into action after a tough couple of games.

As for Watford, they made a much-needed return to winning ways last time out against West Brom.

The victory over the Baggies means the Hornets are level on points with 6th placed Luton Town, though their inferior goal difference means they remain just outside the play-offs. A win would likely thrust the Hornets back into the top-six, with promotion still very much the aim.

Now, ahead of the game, a couple of our writers have issued their score predictions…

James Ray

“Both sides need three points for the sake of their own promotion ambitions and if the Blades’ poor form persists any longer, then nerves will really start to build over their place in the top two.

“Heckingbottom should take the chance to make some changes in the hope that it can breathe some new life into his starting XI after two disappointing assists, but Watford are coming in off the back of an impressive win over West Brom.

“Bilic’s side will provide a stern test and I think it’ll be more points dropped for Sheffield United. I’ll go for a draw.”

Score prediction: Sheffield United 1-1 Watford

1 of 10 What stadium is this? Portman Road Fratton Park The Hawthorns Loftus Road

Luke Phelps

“Sheffield United are starting to look shaky. I didn’t think they’d have any issues claiming 2nd place in the Championship this season, but two-straight defeats and the race is wide open.

“Still, Heckingbottom and co won’t be worrying. They’ve been here before and they’ll see a game against an inconsistent Watford side as a chance to get back to winning ways.

“Watford have endured a bit of a rough patch of their own and it should make for an interesting game this weekend. But I think United will show their class and pick up an important win.”

Score prediction: Sheffield United 2-1 Watford