Lincoln City boss reveals interest in summer move for Championship midfielder

Lincoln City boss Mark Kennedy has confirmed he’d be interested in signing Blackpool loanee Matty Virtue on a permanent basis this summer.

Lincoln City brought former Liverpool midfielder Virtue to Sincil Bank on a temporary basis last summer.

Since then, the 25-year-old has played 23 times for the Imps, chipping in with two goals and an assist in the process. Virtue was on a run of 15 consecutive starts in League One before injury struck in January, and the Blackpool loanee has been sidelined since.

He was ruled out for 10 weeks with a torn hamstring, so he’s got more time on the road to recovery yet. However, the injury hasn’t put manager Kennedy off the idea of a permanent swoop in the summer.

Speaking with BBC Radio Lancashire (quotes via the Blackpool Gazette), Kennedy has said he’d be keen to keep Virtue beyond the end of this season. When quizzed on the matter, he said:

“We’d like to. We think a lot of Matty.

“We like all of our loan players, but they’re all in different stages of their careers.

“Matty is on a free at the end of the season. He’s enjoyed his time and we’ve loved having him here and if we could continue that relationship, we’d love to.”

Kennedy went on to say that he believes Virtue would be interest in staying too, though it remains to be seen if he has other options.

Time will tell…

Obviously, Virtue’s summer fate heavily leans on what Blackpool decide to do regarding his contract extension option.

If they trigger the clause, Lincoln City and any other potential suitors will have to part ways with a fee for his services. If not though, he could be a shrewd pickup for the Imps or any other League One side in the market for a midfielder.

For now, Virtue’s focus will be on working his way back to full fitness but the summer could present some decisions for the Epsom-born ace. He’s clearly admired by Kennedy at Sincil Bank, but it awaits to be seen just what the coming months bring.