Kenneth Paal exclusive: QPR man on moving to England, the Championship, favourite stadiums and more: The72 x CopyBet

The72 spoke exclusively with QPR full-back Kenneth Paal this week.

Paal, 25, joined QPR last summer. The Suriname international had previously played for the likes of PSV and FC Zwolle, racking up a number of Eredivisie performances before moving to England with QPR.

He’s now played 31 times in the Championship this season, scoring once and assisting four more, asserting himself as a key member of this QPR and becoming a favoured name among fans.

We spoke with Paal ahead of this weekend’s clash v Blackburn Rovers where we discussed everything from his move to England, his favourite stadium to play at, what the future holds for him and more.

Listen to our exclusive interview below…

