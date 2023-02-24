‘Light work’ – Charlton Athletic v Sheffield Wednesday prediction: The72

Charlton Athletic host Sheffield Wednesday in League One this weekend.

Sheffield Wednesday travel to The Valley to face a Charlton Athletic side looking to find some consistency. They’ve alternated wins and losses for the past five games now, falling to defeat against Derby County last time out.

The Addicks have made good strides forward under Dean Holden though. They sit in 11th place with 15 games remaining.

As for the visitors, they’ll be looking to maintain their march towards the title with a third straight win. Sheffield Wednesday have equalled a club record 19 games unbeaten and now sit at the top of the League One table, though they are only ahead of Plymouth Argyle on goal difference.

Now, ahead of Saturday afternoon’s clash, a couple of our writers have issued their score predictions…

James Ray

“Dean Holden has done an impressive job at The Valley so far and encouragingly, it seems the club are looking to secure his future beyond the end of this season. Against the Owls though, his Charlton Athletic side are in for a stern test.

“Sheffield Wednesday are marching back to the Championship, it’s just a case of whether or not they’ll go up as champions.

“While Charlton have progressed well over recent months, this could be a tough day at the office. With Wednesday in the form they’re in, I can’t see anyone stopping them at the moment. I’m going for a fairly routine away win.”

Score prediction: Charlton Athletic 0-2 Sheffield Wednesday

Luke Phelps

“Very difficult game for Wednesday this. They’re dealing with a different Charlton Athletic side to when they first played them this season, but at the same time, Wednesday have been getting better and better.

“I really fancy the Owls to win the title and I think they’ll make fairly light work of Charlton this weekend, despite the Addicks looking much better under Holden.

“I’ll say this will be a fairly routine away win for Wednesday.”

Score prediction: Charlton Athletic 0-2 Sheffield Wednesday