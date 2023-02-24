Blackburn Rovers injury latest: Defender out for eight weeks as Tomasson confirms doubts for QPR tie

Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has confirmed Harry Pickering and Ben Brereton Diaz are still doubts for the trip to QPR, while Daniel Ayala faces two months out.

Blackburn Rovers have had injury issues to contend with in recent weeks, forcing Tomasson into some changes.

They’ve managed well though, claiming consecutive wins to move back into 4th in the Championship. They face a tough test this weekend against QPR, who have just appointed fan favourite Gareth Ainsworth as their new boss.

The R’s are in dismal form but it will be hoped Ainsworth can inspire them to a much-needed win in front of the Loftus Road faithful.

Now, ahead of the game, Tomasson has provided the latest on the injury front for Blackburn Rovers.

The Dane has confirmed that Thomas Kaminski, Bradley Dack and Scott Wharton will all be absent for the clash, while left-back Pickering and top scorer Brereton Diaz are both doubtful.

Pickering and Brereton Diaz will make the journey to West London though, as will Dack as he continues to support the squad.

🗣️ JDT: "Harry & Ben will travel. We're travelling down and staying together until the Leicester game. The lads like to be together. Dack is not able to play but he wants to help the team so he’ll travel as well, which says a lot about his character."#Rovers 🔵⚪ pic.twitter.com/jKL8SL6rpa — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) February 24, 2023

Kaminski, Dack and Wharton aren’t the only sidelined players though. Tomasson revealed that centre-back Ayala is set for as much as two months on the sidelines, leaving Rovers short on options at the heart of defence once again.

🗣️ JDT: "I have some bad news, Daniel [Ayala] is out for probably 8 weeks. So he'll be a big miss with his experience."#Rovers 🔵⚪ pic.twitter.com/YOZWoBtBId — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) February 24, 2023

Transfer failings coming back to bite…

At such a crucial time in the season, squad depth is vital. Blackburn Rovers have solid options in some areas, but there are glaring weaknesses in their squad as they battle it out for promotion.

With Brereton Diaz still a doubt, goal threats are limited. Tyrhys Dolan, Sam Gallagher and Sammie Szmodics are among those who will be tasked with finding form, while shortages at the back could prove costly.

Ayala and Wharton’s absences mean a partnership of Dom Hyam and Hayden Carter is likely. That is a pretty strong pairing in fairness, but defensive prodigy Ashley Phillips is now the only fit cover and competition available.

Rovers’ previous shortcomings in the transfer market could leave them short on options in a key period, but Tomasson will still be hopeful of maintaining their winning run.