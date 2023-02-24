Birmingham City team news and predicted XI to face Luton Town: Key duo sidelined but defender could return

Birmingham City host Luton Town in the Championship this weekend.

Birmingham City see Luton Town come to St Andrew’s tomorrow afternoon. Blues go into this game on the back of three-straight defeats, with a 3-1 loss at Norwich City in midweek leaving John Eustace’s side in 19th place of the Championship table.

Luton currently sit in 6th but haven’t won in any of their last four games in all competitions. Rob Edwards’ side drew at home to Burnley last time out.

Birmingham City team news

Eustace said ahead of this weekend that Marc Roberts could return to the side after spending several weeks out of the side with a hamstring injury.

Elsewhere, Eustace also said that midfielder Krystian Bielik is touch-and-go ahead of tomorrow, with Reda Khadra’s return likely to come later this month.

After the last outing v Norwich, Eustace said that Dion Sanderson and Troy Deeney are set to be sidelined for a significant amount of time.

There’s now news on Jobe Bellingham who seemingly remains on the sidelines for this weekend.

Predicted XI

Ruddy (GK)

Longelo

Trusty

Long

Colin

Chong

Bacuna

Chang

Hall

Hogan

Mejbri

It remains to be seen whether or not Eustace goes with a back-four or back-five for this one. His side lined up almost in a 4-4-2 last time out, with Sanderson’s absence causing a selection issue.

Alfie Chang stepped into the starting XI and impressed, so it seems like he could keep his starting spot for this one – George Hall too who made his first start since returning from injury.

Elsewhere, we should see an unchanged XI despite defeat last time out, with options looking quite limited for Eustace right now. The game kicks off at 3pm tomorrow.