‘A statement win for…’ – West Brom v Middlesbrough prediction: The72

West Brom welcome Middlesbrough to The Hawthorns tomorrow, for what should be a very exciting game in the Championship.

The Baggies sit in 10th place of the table after their 3-2 defeat v Watford in midweek. Carlos Corberan’s side have won just one of their last five in all competitions, conceding 11 goals in those five games after previously losing just one in 10 in the league.

Middlesbrough meanwhile sit in 3rd. They’ve won their last five in the league, winning nine of their last 10 Championship fixtures in total. They’ve closed the gap to Sheffield United in 2nd to just four points, having beaten QPR 3-1 in their last outing.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“What a game. I’ve really enjoyed seeing these two sides climb the table this season and I wish they were meeting in peak form, but West Brom have looked shaky of late.

“I think it’s starting to become apparent that Corberan needs a proper pre-season and summer transfer window with this side, with the Baggies having looked defensively weak in their last few outings.

“Middlesbrough look as good as they have done all season. On runs like this, teams can often get carried away, but I think Carrick is doing a great job at managing expectations and keeping his players focused on the next game.

“Very tough to call this one, but I’m going to back Boro to nick it.”

Score prediction: West Brom 1-2 Middlesbrough

James Ray

“Middlesbrough are automatic promotion contenders now – there’s no doubt about it in my mind. That win over Sheffield United was huge and with the Blades faltering while Boro kick on, there’s a real chance they break into the top two over the final months of the season.

“Of course, they can’t get carried away and they must remain grounded, and a trip to West Brom is a tough one to make.

“The Baggies have faltered somewhat of late but we’ve seen what they’re capable of under Corberan, so Boro have to be aware of their threats. It makes this a highly anticipated tie and a tough one to call, but I just think the visitors will have the edge.

“This could be a statement win for Boro.”

Score prediction: West Brom 1-3 Middlesbrough