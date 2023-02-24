‘A must win’ – Reading v Blackpool prediction: The72

Reading host Blackpool in the Championship this weekend.

The Royals are 16th in the table having won just one of their past seven league outings. Paul Ince’s side come into this one off the back of a late defeat to Cardiff City and in dire need of a turnaround in form.

Blackpool sit 23rd in the league after a narrow defeat to promotion-chasing Blackburn Rovers last time out. Blackpool’s last win came just two games ago against Stoke City and they need a more consistent run of form to stand any chance of survival.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Reading are definitely performing more on par now than earlier this season. Fans are beginning to get frustrated at the teams’ displays and that only piles the pressure on Ince and his squad coming into a huge game here. Both sides will see this as a must win and the Royals have to be confident given the league standings.

“The Seasiders have improved under Mick McCarthy, but it still doesn’t look enough to get them out of the danger they find themselves in. A win here could change their whole outlook on the situation, but it won’t be easy.

“I can see this one being very evenly matched and I think the win will go to the side who is braver in possession and takes the most risks this weekend.”

Score prediction: Reading 1-2 Blackpool

James Ray

“Neither side come into this game in particularly inspiring form and it might not be the easiest on the eye. There’s no downplaying the importance of this for the visitors though.

“If Mick McCarthy is to keep the Tangerines up, they need to start winning, Cardiff City have claimed two big wins, Huddersfield were victorious on Warnock’s debut, and Wigan are even picking up valuable points.

“Games like this are winnable for Blackpool. Reading are in poor form but they’ve maintained a decent home record, losing none of their last six in Berkshire. I can see them extending that run too, condemning the visitors to another loss.”

Score prediction: Reading 2-1 Blackpool