Wolves’ stance on summer sales of Birmingham City and Middlesbrough loanees revealed

Wolves are set to make a decision on the future of Championship loanees Ryan Giles and Dion Sanderson this summer, with the most likely outcome being that they will leave the club either permanently or on loan according to The Athletic.

Middlesbrough secured the signing of Giles on a season-long loan at the start of the season and has played in every single Championship game so far. He has been one of the club’s standout performers this campaign, sitting second in the top assists chart with seven to his name, behind only his Boro teammate Dan Barlaser.

Fellow Wolves defender Sanderson was loaned out to Birmingham City in the summer, and has started all but three games for John Eustace’s side so far this campaign. However, a recent injury sustained in the 2-1 loss to Huddersfield is expected to keep him out for up to two months.

With both players out on loan at Championship clubs, The Athletic report that should Wolves remain in the Premier League, both players are expected to depart once more, either on a permanent basis or on loan again, stating ‘if Wolves saw them as Premier League players they would have had a chance by now.’

A boost for Birmingham City and Boro…

Should the Championship duo look to secure a permanent move for their loanees in the summer, the possibility of securing a deal looks to be getting strong with this recent development from The Athletic.

Both players have seriously impressed during their time in the second tier at their current clubs and in years gone by in other loan deals. They have proven their worth and so they won’t be short of suitors come the opening of the summer transfer window.

Middlesbrough are looking to secure a place in the Premier League next season, vying for automatic promotion or the play-offs and so their transfer targets could differ depending on what division they are playing their football in this season. Giles would be more likely to want to play in the top flight, but whether Boro want to take a different route remains to be seen.

Birmingham City on the other hand are fighting down the bottom end of the table, and should Sanderson look to test himself at the top end of the division or even in the Premier League, then he could look to other clubs.