Watford midfielder set to make new loan move after transfer u-turn

Watford youngster Ober Almanza is now set to complete a loan move to Columbian side Real Cartagena, it has been reported.

Watford have utilised the South American market well when trying to find talents for the future, and it will be hoped that 19-year-old midfielder Almanza is among those who can go on to great things in his senior career.

He’s spent time on loan in his home country of Columbia with Independiente Santa Fe and Spanish side Albacete in recent years, but he returned to Vicarage Road in January.

It had been said that Almanza was set to link up with top-tier side Deportivo Pereira in his native, but now, reporter Pipe Sierra has said he will now head elsewhere.

Sierra reports that there was ‘no total agreement’ over a move to Deportivo and as a result, Almanza will now join second-tier side Real Cartagena on a deal until the summer.

🚨 Ober Almanza (19), que tenía todo listo para ser nuevo jugador del #Pereira, no llegará porque en el cambió de directivas no hubo acuerdo total ❌🟡🔴 👀 El centrocampista que pertenece a #Watford se dirige a firmar con #RealCartagena, en principio, hasta junio de 2023 pic.twitter.com/aoR1NcUq4n — Pipe Sierra (@PSierraR) February 23, 2023

A new move for Almanza…

It seemed Almanza was bound for Deportivo Pereira after Watford stated in their squad list confirmation that a loan move until the end of this year had been sealed. It seems as though he’s now heading elsewhere though after the initial switch fell through.

Regardless of where Almanza is playing, the key thing for his development is that he’s playing regular football.

The central midfielder is clearly a valued talent having represented his country’s U20s side four times. In a bid to gain some senior experience, the youngster will be hopeful of catching the eye in Columbia as he looks to make a first-team breakthrough with Watford in the years to come.