Update emerges on Wolves’ plans for Swansea City loan man

Wolves are keen to keep hold of Swansea City loanee Luke Cundle this summer, as they see him as one for the future, according to The Athletic.

Swansea City brought Cundle in on a season-long loan at the start of the campaign, and he has gone on to make 22 appearances in all competitions for Russell Martin’s side, scoring one goal and registering two assists during that time.

The 20-year-old is enjoying his first loan spell away from Molineux, but given he has impressed for the Swans this season, teams may look to come in for the youngster to give him regular playing time given he is likely to find himself down the pecking order at his parent club.

However, The Athletic report that Julen Lopetegui’s side still see him as a potential Premier League player, but they understand he needs time to develop.

This update looks to put an end to any possibility of Swansea City making Cundle’s loan deal permanent in the summer, or another side in the EFL signing him on anything other than another loan deal. This could be an option which Swansea City or another Championship club explore however.

A blow for the Swans, but perhaps one they were expecting…

Swansea City know the potential of Cundle and will be a huge reason as to why they pursued a loan deal in the first place. Perhaps securing a permanent move for the player who is so highly rated and regarded at his parent club may seem a stretch too far.

That is certainly backed up from The Athletic, who will likely confirm the Swans’ fears that a permanent move will be out of the question, however it does leave the door open to another loan deal should Wolves see fit.

But given his reputation and performances in a Swansea City shirt, there will likely be plenty of suitors in the Championship come the opening of the summer transfer window, whilst there could even be a place in the squad at Wolves.