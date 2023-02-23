‘They need to do better’ – Preston North End v Wigan Athletic prediction: The72

Preston North End host Wigan Athletic in the Championship this weekend.

Preston North End come into this Saturday’s clash with Wigan Athletic in hunt of a first win in four games.

Ryan Lowe’s side are now eight points away from the play-offs in 14th place after back-to-back draws against Hull City and Luton Town, though it will be hoped they can make a return to winning ways against the Latics.

As for Wigan Athletic, they’re on a run of four games undefeated since Shaun Maloney’s appointment. He’s been able to tighten them up at the back, meaning they are now four points from safety with a game in hand on 21st placed Cardiff City.

Now, ahead of this weekend’s tie, a handful of our writers have issued their score predictions…

James Ray

“Although Preston are in need of some wins, draws against the likes of Hull and Luton are decent results. Against a relegation-threatened side like Wigan though, they need to do better.

“Three points should be the aim for Lowe and co but I’ve got a feeling they’ll be held to a draw again.

“Maloney has managed to achieve the difficult task of making the Latics a tough side to beat. Every point will be of great value to Wigan in their fight to survive but with Cardiff and Huddersfield picking up big wins of late, they’ll know they need to get some wins under their belt too.

“This is a good chance for them to claim a win, but I think they’ll have to settle for a draw again.”

Score prediction: Preston North End 1-1 Wigan Athletic

Luke Phelps

“I’m glad to see Maloney make a good start to life at Wigan. They’re often the underdogs in the Championship but they’ve always been a team that can flourish under that underdog tag.

“Preston’s season could yet end in success but for me, they’re too inconsistent and lacking a really prolific scorer, and with injuries starting to pile up for Lowe, I think they might struggle in this one.

“I’m not expecting many goals here, and I think one goal could settle it for either side. But I reckon this might be a bore draw.”

Score prediction: Preston North End 1-1 Wigan Athletic