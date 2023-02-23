‘There’s no secret’ – Sheffield Wednesday star sheds light on previous transfer ‘opportunities’

Sheffield Wednesday ‘keeper Cameron Dawson has expressed his delight over his long-awaited role in the starting XI after previous chances to leave the club.

Sheffield Wednesday came into this season with their number one shirt up for grabs.

David Stockdale was brought in from Wycombe Wanderers to battle for the starting spot with Dawson, who came into the campaign off the back of a thoroughly impressive spell on loan with promotion-winning Exeter City.

It was veteran Stockdale who held the starting spot in 2022, but academy graduate Dawson has claimed the role in Darren Moore’s side and made it his own in Wednesday’s rise to the automatic promotion spots.

Now, amid his rise to the number one spot, Dawson has now opened up on his previous chances to leave Hillsborough.

As quoted by The Star, the 27-year-old couldn’t hide his delight after becoming the number one. Speaking on the opportunities to move on and his current place in goal, Dawson said:

“It’s football. It’s not a case of just sitting around and waiting forever. There comes a time where you realise you might have to step away and it’s something that has happened numerous times for me in the past at this club.

“The thing is, I keep finding my way back!

“It’s been clear, there’s no secret that there have been certain opportunities for me to leave at certain times but for whatever reason; my side, club’s side, it hasn’t happened and I stayed here.

“Now, thankfully I’m grateful and thankful that that didn’t go through because I’m playing and enjoying a successful season.”

1 of 10 What stadium is this? Portman Road Fratton Park The Hawthorns Loftus Road

Dawson’s starting role…

Of course, Dawson has played first-team football with Wednesday previously. He’d played 78 times for the club before this season but he’d never really been able to call the starting spot truly his on a consistent basis.

The fact he was loaned out last season highlighted his burning desire for regular action too, and given the calibre of performances he’s put in with Wednesday and at Exeter last season, it’s no surprise that others have taken note of his situation before.

But now, it really feels like the starting spot is his. Stockdale is in the twilight stages of his career, so there’s no immediate threat to his place in the long-term as it stands. His seven clean sheets in 10 League One games is a tally deserving of maintaining the role into next season too.

It remains to be seen if that is the case, but you feel the Sheffield native could be Wednesday’s starting ‘keeper for some time now.