‘Starting to really worry for them’ – Birmingham City v Luton Town prediction: The72

Birmingham City host Luton Town in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Luton Town head to St Andrew’s where they’ll be looking to take advantage of an out of form Blues side. John Eustace’s men have lost their last three in the Championship, dropping down into 19th place of the table after a 3-1 defeat at Norwich City in midweek.

Rob Edwards’ side on the other hand currently sit in 6th. The Hatters have been impressive in recent weeks but are now winless in their last four in all competitions, having lost 1-0 at home to Burnley in their last outing.

The reverse fixture between Birmingham City and Luton Town ended in a goalless draw at Kenilworth Road on the opening day of the season.

Here, a couple of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Blues are looking pretty terrible right now. I’m starting to really worry for them this season with the teams below them all picking up wins of late, so Eustace could really do with a win here, but I think that’s a long-shot.

“Luton will see this one as a good chance to get back to winning ways after a little dip in form. With Blues having some fresh injuries to the likes of Dion Sanderson and Troy Deeney as well, I can see Luton having fun in this one.

“I’ll say away win.”

Score prediction: Birmingham City 0-2 Luton Town

James Ray

“Luton Town are faltering somewhat at the moment but with Birmingham City up next, they have a great chance to end their three-game winless streak to settle the nerves.

“The Blues are being dragged into the thick of it at the bottom of the table and if their struggles persist while those blow them start to rally, there’s a big risk of Eustace’s side suffering a shock drop to League One.

“I do think they’ll have enough to rally and survive, but I can’t see their fortunes changing against Luton Town. Away win.”

Score prediction: Birmingham City 1-3 Luton Town