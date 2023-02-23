Sheffield United boss shares fitness update on Iliman Ndiaye ahead of Watford clash

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom says striker Iliman Ndiaye is ‘fine’ after picking up a slight knock in the last outing v Millwall.

Ndiaye, 22, was on the receiving end of a heavy tackle during the 3-2 defeat away at Millwall last weekend. The Senegalese international had come on midway through the second half but was unable to change the outcome of the game, with the Blades going on to lose a second-successive game.

Sheffield United host Watford on Saturday afternoon, and ahead of the game, Heckingbottom has revealed that all of his currently-available players are fit – barring some illness within the camp – and that Ndiaye is doing well after the Millwall game.

Paul Heckingbottom on squad health after the Millwall game. 📝 “Everyone’s good, everyone’s fit. Some illness, some boys missed training early in the week, but everyone’s been on the grass today. Iliman picked up a heavy tackle, it was a late one, but he’s fine.” pic.twitter.com/ZgBJ3gC3lZ — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) February 23, 2023

Ndiaye has scored 10 goals and assisted seven more in 32 Championship appearances so far this season. But the youngster has only scored once since returning from the World Cup, losing his spot in the starting XI ahead of the last outing v Millwall.

Time to step up…

With Sheffield United’s form faltering, Heckingbottom could really do with his star striker stepping up to the plate over the next few weeks. Middlesbrough in 3rd now sit just four points behind the Blades but United have a game in hand, so the next few weeks before the March break are vital.

Ndiaye has shown this season that he’s a really quality player at Championship level. He’s played a lot of football this season which might explain his dip in scoring form, but after starting from the bench last time out and having trained this week, he could be fresh and raring to go v Watford on Saturday.

The game kicks off at 3pm.