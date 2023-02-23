Russell Martin makes revelation over Swansea City man’s future after long-term injury blow

Swansea City boss Russell Martin has stated Steven Benda’s long-term injury changes nothing over his contract situation, insisting he still wants to retain the ‘keeper long-term.

Swansea City recruited shot-stopper Benda as a youngster back in 2017.

He’s had to bide his time before getting a first-team shot in South Wales too. 23 of the German’s 31 appearances for the Swans have come this season, with regular action coming out on loan or with the U21s beforehand.

However, after pushing his way into Martin’s starting XI, Benda suffered a cruel ACL injury against QPR last month.

It means he’s sidelined until later this year, and with his deal expiring in 2024, there have been questions over how it could impact his future with the club. Now though, Martin has put those questions to bed.

As quoted by Wales Online, the Swansea City boss made it clear the injury changes nothing before expressing a clear desire to hand him a new long-term deal. Speaking on the matter, he said:

“We spoke about it before, he knew we wanted to do that, if we’re going to do it properly then we need to carry on.

“It doesn’t change anything really. It probably changes the short term in terms of what it looks like for Steven, but long-term I don’t think it should change anything.”

Martin later added:

“Since he came in he was incredible, and it’s been a big loss for us. Again, two young goalkeepers, it’s not going to be easy and Steve’s injury makes it difficult. But I’m really proud of him for what he’s done and what he’s given us.

“That’s why we need to give him a contract for the long-term because he’s an outstanding goalkeeper at this level.”

A clear message from Martin…

Despite the blow to Benda, there’s certainly no doubt in Martin’s mind that he needs to have his future secured.

Swansea City have been victims of letting contracts run into the final 12 months before, with Ryan Manning set to head elsewhere in the summer once his contract wins down. Martin and co will be determined to avoid a similar situation with an emerging player like Benda, who has waited patiently for his chance to impress with the Swans.

His performances before the blow had him on the right path to become their number one ‘keeper for good, and even after the injury, Martin is backing Benda to be a success in the long run.