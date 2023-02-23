Reporter shares latest on Sheffield Wednesday contract discussions – names 3 players with contract clauses

Sheffield Wednesday have a number of players out of contract in the summer, but discussions seem to have been pushed down Wednesday’s agenda as they bid for promotion from League One.

That’s the view of YorkshireLive’s Ricky Charlesworth who was quizzed on the contract state of play at Hillsborough. Wednesday have some big names out of contract in the summer, including George Byers, Barry Bannan, and Josh Windass – all of which have contract extension clauses in their deals though, as per Charlesworth.

Other names out of contract include Callum Paterson, Dominic Iorfa, Dennis Adeniran, and Jack Hunt among others. But with Wednesday currently sitting in 1st place of the League One table as we enter the final stages of the season, contract renewal talks have taken a backseat.

Writing in a recent YorkshireLive Q&A, Charlesworth wrote on the contract situation at Hillsborough:

“It looks like the club are putting discussions on the backburner and concentrating on the league, which is fully understandable given their position. There’s a worry among some fans at the high number of players entering their final few months but the likes of Byers, Bannan and Windass all have clauses which effectively means Wednesday cannot lose them for nothing – and realistically those three are the most high-profile in the list.”

1 of 10 What stadium is this? Portman Road Fratton Park The Hawthorns Loftus Road

Up next…

With focus on league duties, Darren Moore’s main focus will be on the next game. Sheffield Wednesday head to Charlton Athletic in League One this weekend for what promises to be another tough outing, with the Addicks having performed well in recent weeks.

Plymouth Argyle currently sit level on points with Wednesday but the Owls have a game in hand. Plymouth are in action against Peterborough United this Saturday in what will be a tough game for them too, so it could be an exciting weekend at the top of the League one table.

Charlton v Wednesday kicks off at 3pm on Saturday.