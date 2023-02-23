Reporter shares injury update on Max Bird ahead of Derby County’s trip to Barnsley

Derby County head to Barnsley in League One this weekend.

Derby County in 5th face Barnsley in 6th this weekend, in what is a huge game in the race for the top-six this season. The Rams go into this one on the back of a 2-0 win against Charlton Athletic which marked a return to winning ways for Paul Warne’s side, who hadn’t won in their previous two before that.

The Tykes meanwhile are unbeaten in their last seven and have won six of those, with their last outing being a 4-0 win away at Cheltenham Town. The game at Oakwell on Saturday promises to be an exciting one, but Warne won’t be welcoming back midfielder Max Bird for this one.

Writing in a DerbyshireLive Q&A, reporter Leigh Curtis said of Bird:

“Max is back out running on the grass… Think this weekend could be too soon for him, but maybe the following week he may be able to be involved.”

Bird, 22, has missed the last four games with a groin injury. He’s so far featured 27 times in League One this season, scoring once and assisting four in what’s been an impressive campaign for the Englishman.

Bird’s impressive season…

Bird, despite being only 22 years old, has been in and around the County first-team for a number of years now. The midfielder has had some tough spells in the side and has been no stranger to criticism in the past, but this season has perhaps been his best in a Derby County shirt.

He’s really developing into a fine player and his absence has been a big blow for the Rams of late. But he looks set to return to the side soon, and Warne will be hoping that he can make a quick return to full fitness with some big games coming up for the Rams.

Derby County v Barnsley kicks off at 3pm on Saturday.