Reporter predicts in form Derby County man could be worth ‘£5m-£6m’

Derby County have unearthed a gem in Eiran Cashin, who’s featured 28 times in League One so far this season.

Cashin, 21, has become a key member of the Derby County XI. The young Irishman was thrust into first-team action last season when Derby County were in the Championship; struggling for players and struggling for form. And Cashin has remained a key player going into this campaign too, having thoroughly impressed in League One.

And writing for DerbyshireLive, reporter Leigh Curtis was quizzed on how much Derby County could command for Cashin when clubs inevitably start looking at him. He wrote:

“Eiran has been absolutely tremendous this season and Derby will be eager to keep him. Trying to put a valuation on him is difficult because he’s only going to get better and he’s comfortably been one of the best players in League One this season.”

Curtis continued:

“I would put him in the £5m-£6m bracket and even then I think I may be selling him a little cheap because he has the scope to get even better. I have no doubt that a full international cap will be on its way soon.”

Cashin has represented the Republic of Ireland at U21 level on four occasions, having made a total of 37 appearances for Derby County in the 2022/23 campaign so far.

Cashing in on Cashin…

Cashin is under contract at Derby County until 2024 and so this summer might be a testing one for both player and club. The Rams won’t want to see Cashin going into the new season in the final year of his deal so expect the club to be quietly working on a new deal.

But at the same time, other clubs might be looking at Cashin’s contract and thinking that a potential summer swoop is on the cards. He’s been one of the standout performers for Derby County this season, possessing all the qualities of a player who can cut in the Championship or above.

A fee of up to £6million for Cashin would be a big payday for Derby County. But Paul Warne and co will surely want to see Cashin progress even further with the club and boost his transfer value ahead of a potential sale down the line.

Derby County return to League One action v Barnsley this weekend.