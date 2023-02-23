Preston North End boss shares injury updates on Hughes and McCann ahead of Wigan Athletic clash

Preston North End host Wigan Athletic in the Championship this weekend.

Preston North End welcome nearby neighbours Wigan Athletic to Deepdale on Saturday afternoon. It’s another tricky game for the Lilywhites who haven’t won any of their last four in the league, with Ryan Lowe’s side dropping down into 14th after a goalless draw v Hull City last time out.

Wigan sit in last place of the table ahead of this one, but Shaun Maloney’s side are unbeaten in their last four having held Norwich City to a goalless draw in their last outing. It’ll be a tough game for Preston, made even tougher by the fact that Andrew Hughes looks set to miss out.

The Welshman was forced off early in the game v Hull City and speaking to the club ahead of this weekend, Lowe said of Hughes:

“He has a slight strain in his adductor, the weekend could come too soon but we will keep assessing him and give him the best possible chance to be involved but we won’t be rushing him.”

Another sidelined Preston man is Ali McCann. There were fears that the 23-year-old would miss the remainder of this season after suffering a tear to his thigh muscle in the draw v Luton Town earlier this month.

Providing a further injury update on McCann, Lowe said:

“He’s had a PRP injection, he’s walking around fine but sadly I don’t think we will see him this season and we certainly won’t be rushing him but we will keep assessing him. It’s an opportunity now for others to be called upon and perform.”

A tough test…

Wigan have really solidified under Maloney. They’re putting vital points on the board but they know they need many more to beat the drop, so they’ll be right up for a game against a Preston side that haven’t been all that impressive in recent weeks.

Lowe’s side have had a tough run of games and they’ll be hoping to return to winning ways against a lowly Wigan side this weekend. But Preston’s injury list is quickly piling up and with the games coming thick and fast over the next few weeks, Lowe will be praying that his side can come out of this Wigan game unscathed.

Preston v Wigan kicks off at 3pm on Saturday.