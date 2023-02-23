Plymouth Argyle begin contract discussions with key player – deal expiring this summer

Plymouth Argyle have held contract talks with striker Ryan Hardie, manager Steven Schumacher has confirmed.

Plymouth Argyle first signed Hardie on loan in January 2020, eventually signing him on a permanent basis a year later after two temporary spells at Home Park.

The striker has been a big hit in Devon too, netting 48 goals and providing 14 assists in 148 games. He’s remained an influential player for Steven Schumacher’s side this season as well, managing 14 goals in 38 outings across all competitions.

However, question marks surround his long-term future, with his deal expiring at the end of the season.

Now though, Schumacher has confirmed talks have taken place with Hardie and his agent over a new contract. As quoted by Plymouth Live, the Pilgrims boss said:

“We are aware of his situation. We have had conversations and discussions with him, and with his agent.

“Obviously, he would be someone that we want to keep.”

Schumacher did go on to concede that Hardie may well have his eye on a move elsewhere if they aren’t able to win promotion. Plymouth Argyle sit in 2nd as it stands, tied on points with leaders Sheffield Wednesday but a healthy eight points ahead of Ipswich Town in 3rd.

He is relaxed over Hardie’s future though, so it will be hoped an agreement can be wrapped up eventually.

Best off at Home Park?

Given Hardie’s prolific scoring record in a strong Plymouth Argyle side, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Championship interest in his services emerged further down the line – especially so if they fail in their bid for promotion.

The Pilgrims are on strong footing in the fight for a Championship return though, as highlighted before.

Not only that, but with Schumacher, Hardie knows he’s a good fit for his side and guaranteed good minutes, even if he has had spells where he’s largely been used off the bench. It remains to be seen just how his situation pans out, but with Plymouth on course for promotion and Hardie in-form, both parties are benefitting from their affiliation equally.