Opinion: The time has come for Tomasson to give this Blackburn Rovers starlet a first-team chance

Blackburn Rovers’ academy has produced numerous first-team players over the years, and Jon Dahl Tomasson hasn’t hesitated to give youngsters a chance since arriving either.

Blackburn Rovers have had the likes of Lewis Travis, John Buckley, Hayden Carter, Scott Wharton and Joe Rankin-Costello in and around the first-team picture for a while. New talents like Jack Vale, Ashley Phillips, Jake Garrett and Adam Wharton have emerged since Tomasson’s appointment too, showing that the focus on bringing through academy starlets isn’t waning.

However, one prodigy who has remained in the academy sides, to the bemusement of some fans, is Harry Leonard.

The forward has been in impressive form for Rovers’ U21s this season, but a senior debut continues to elude him. Over the closing months of the season though, it could be the ideal time for the 19-year-old to be given a shot in first-team football.

A deserved chance?

Across all competitions, Leonard has now totalled 17 goals this season. He’s managed eight goals and three assists in 12 Premier League 2 outings against tough academy opposition, proving he’s already capable of performing at that level at only 19.

Once again, there has been a strong reliance on Ben Brereton Diaz for goals this campaign. The failure to recruit a striker last summer and in January has meant Sam Gallagher and Jack Vale are the only natural strikers, with Brereton Diaz mainly deployed on the left and natural winger Tyrhys Dolan only really played through the middle as cover.

Gallagher has netted only three goals in 29 games this season, while Vale has two in 21.

There has been criticism of young Vale from fans; some of which has been overly harsh on a player still in the tender years of his career. The Welsh youth international is clearly rated by Tomasson too, but the fact of the matter is that he’s not yet been prolific in senior football.

With an in-form Leonard high on confidence while Gallagher and Vale struggle, he’s at least deserving of a shot. An injection of youthful exuberance and confidence in the form of Leonard could make him a real threat, and the added competition could give the existing strikers a kick in the right direction, forcing them to fight to retain their places.

Yes, Leonard is still a raw talent with a lack of senior experience. Tomasson has urged caution surrounding the youngster as well. Avoiding asking too much of him so early in his career is a wise move given English football fans’ constant clamour for the next big thing.

That said though, with Leonard scoring at this rate, it feels like the right time for him to at least get a look in while Gallagher and Vale falter.