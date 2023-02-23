Opinion: Corberan has to bring 29-y/o West Brom man out of the dark for Middlesbrough clash

West Brom host Middlesbrough in the Championship on Saturday.

It’s a huge game in the Championship between two teams who’ve had roller-coaster seasons. Both were in and around the bottom three earlier in the campaign but both now have promotion ambitions, with Boro sat in 3rd and West Brom in 10th.

The Baggies’ form has dropped off in recent weeks, with Carlos Corberan’s side having not won in three, losing two of those, with their last outing being a 3-2 defeat away at Watford. It’s the most amount of goals that the Baggies have conceded in a single league game under Corberan, highlighting some ongoing defensive issues for West Brom.

Erik Pieters and Dara O’Shea have been Corberan’s preferred centre pairing. The two started in the game v Watford and whilst both have earned plaudits this season, something has to change. Pieters arrived on a free transfer earlier in the season but the experienced Dutchman is natural left-back – and it shows. Whilst he’s a useful player, his services might be better utilised elsewhere on the pitch.

O’Shea is certainly a leader in the team, and he might be better paired alongside Semi Ajayi in the Baggies XI. The 29-year-old is yet to start a league game under Corberan, having made just two late substitution appearances in the Championship since the Spaniard took charge.

Ajayi joined in 2019 and was a prominent player in his first three seasons at the club. He’s come under criticism in the past, but he was one of the better performers during Steve Bruce’s tenure. The Nigerian has made nine Championship appearances this season but injury kept him out for a prolonged period, and he’s not managed to regain his starting spot since.

He’s an athletic centre-back who would offer a different kind of service to what Pieters does. Ajayi coming in for Pieters seems like a change that many Baggies fans online want to see, and it’s one that could definitely help combat West Brom’s faltering form.