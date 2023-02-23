Norwich City set to lose key backroom figure to Brighton, report reveals

Norwich City’s head of emerging talent Danny Hoyle is set to leave the club to join Brighton and Hove Albion, Football Insider has said.

Norwich City’s ability to bring top talents through their ranks and into the first-team has been pivotal in their success over the years.

Max Aarons is still a star player for the Canaries, and while they’ve since been and gone, Jamal Lewis and Todd Cantwell played influential roles previously too. The likes of Andrew Omobamidele and Adam Idah will be keen to become star first-team players too having become regulars over recent seasons.

Now though, it seems that Norwich City are set to lose someone key to their success in finding new talents. Football Insider reports that head of emerging talent, Danny Hoyle, has agreed to make a move to Premier League club Brighton.

Hoyle, who is the son of Huddersfield Town owner Dean Hoyle, is set to take up a recruitment role with the Seagulls.

1 of 10 What stadium is this? Portman Road Fratton Park The Hawthorns Loftus Road

Moving forward…

Losing someone like Hoyle who has played an influential role in bringing in and developing young talents comes as a blow for Norwich City. Their ability to produce and develop players has been key to their successes in recent years, and if they’re to get back to the Premier League, they need to maintain that moving forward.

Finding a suitable replacement for Hoyle should be something the club look to do as soon as possible to ensure they’re not left behind in the search for new talents. Plenty of starlets will be available this summer as top clubs refresh their academy ranks and that could be a good way for Norwich to find a new generation of promising players.

Linking up with Brighton, Hoyle will join another club with a strong reputation for finding and growing emerging prodigies.