Millwall could be without forward for Stoke City clash as Gary Rowett reveals new worry

Millwall youngster Aidomo Emakhu could miss the trip to Stoke City this weekend after picking up an illness.

Millwall recruited Irish prodigy Emakhu from Shamrock Rovers early on in January, but the young forward was forced to wait until Tuesday to make his debut for the Lions.

The 19-year-old’s brief cameo off the bench came after struggles with injury in his first month at The Den.

Now though, after his short outing against Burnley, it seems he could be a doubt for the upcoming Stoke City tie.

As quoted by the South London Press, Lions boss Gary Rowett revealed that the young forward phoned in sick on Thursday morning. It remains to be seen if he’s kept out of action for any sort of extended period, but it means he’s a doubt for this weekend.

On Emakhu, Rowett said:

“Aidomo rang in and said he is ill.

“We’ve got one of those little periods where we are having to try and get through it – you get one back and lose one. But as long as that is the worst that happens, we’re okay. We have proven we can get through tough periods with limited players.

“We have got a good squad with good characters but it is low on numbers, we need a little bit of luck.”

Time will tell…

It awaits to be seen if Emakhu is ready and raring to go come this Saturday, but his new illness means doubt surrounds his availability.

The youngster is still very much in the early days of his time with the club and although injury has impacted his settling in process somewhat, fans and the club alike are excited to see just what the youngster can do on these shores.

His debut against Burnley is a step in the right direction as he looks to become a regular in Rowett’s side. For now though, Emakhu and Rowett will have to wait and see if he’s good to go this weekend.

A win for Millwall could see them strengthen their grip on a play-off spot, but Rowett will be hoping his luck can start to turn regarding injuries and illnesses.