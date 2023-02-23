Michael Duff issues promising update on Barnsley duo – both out through injury since January

Barnsley pair Robbie Cundy and Josh Benson could both return to training next week, Michael Duff has said.

Barnsley centre-back Cundy and midfielder Benson have both been regular starters for Duff this season.

However, the Tykes boss has been unable to call on their services since January. Cundy’s last outing came against Bolton Wanderers at the start of the New Year and has remained sidelined through a knee issue, while Benson has been struggling with a hamstring injury again.

Now though, encouraging updates have emerged on both.

As per reporter Doug O’Kane, Cundy is now struggling with a minor glute issue but could come back to training late next week, while Benson is poised to make a return in the early stages of the week. He said on Twitter:

Michael Duff added that Robbie Cundy could return to training late next week. His knee has healed but his glute is now a minor issue. Josh Benson due back early next week — Doug O'Kane (@dougokane88) February 23, 2023

It remains to be seen just when the duo are back in contention for a place in Duff’s side again, but their nearing returns to training make for promising reading after spells out.

Boosts for Barnsley…

The returns of Cundy and Benson only increase the competition for starting spots in Duff’s side, and that should only push the Tykes on further as they scrap it out for a place in the League One play-offs this season.

Both have proven themselves as valuable players with strong performances this season but it will be interesting to see if they come straight into the side.

Cundy will be competing for a place with the likes of Liam Kitching, Bobby Thomas and Mads Andersen for a starting spot, while Adam Phillips, Jon Russell and Luca Connell are among those standing in the way of a starting place for Benson.