‘Leaning more towards…’ – Bristol City v Hull City prediction: The72

Bristol City host Hull City in the Championship this weekend.

Bristol City and Hull City are two rejuvenated sides in the Championship. The Robins sit in 15th compared to the Tigers in 13th, with just a point separating the two teams.

Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City are unbeaten in their last 11 games in all competitions, having won two of their last four in the league, with their last outing being a 1-1 draw away at Sunderland last weekend.

Liam Rosenior’s Hull meanwhile have lost just one of their last five. They drew at home to Preston North End last time out but have picked up wins against the likes of QPR and Wigan Athletic in recent weeks.

The reverse fixture between Bristol City and Hull City ended in a 2-1 Hull win on the opening day of the season.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Hull have looked solid in recent weeks. But their last two results have been a little shakier and a trip to Bristol City doesn’t make things any easier for them.

“The Robins have really surprised me with how solid they’ve been of late. They have a lot of good attacking talent, even after the loss of Antoine Semenyo last month, so this match should be an interesting one.

“I’m leaning more towards a Bristol City win though, given the fact that they’re at home and that they seem more capable of scoring goals than Hull.”

Score prediction: Bristol City 2-1 Hull City

James Ray

“Hull City have seen their strong form falter somewhat in recent weeks and with Bristol City embarking on an impressive undefeated run, the hosts should be confident of claiming another good win here.

“The Tigers’ strong away form has fallen away too, and with the Robins unbeaten in four at home, I can see them claiming another scalp here.

“If Hull are back on their game, they could easily take a share of the points back to Humberside. All the momentum is with Bristol City though, so I’m going to back them to pick up another victory.”

Score prediction: Bristol City 1-0 Hull City