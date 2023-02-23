Is Russell Martin still the right man for Swansea City?

Despite their side sitting in 12th place of the Championship table, there’s a lot of unrest among Swansea City supporters over the state of their 2022/23 season.

The Swans have claimed 42 points from 12 Championship games so far this season. They sit in the middle of the Championship table as things stand but now find themselves eight points outside the top-six, having lost four of their last five in the league.

Their last outing was a 3-1 defeat at home to Stoke City. After taking the lead inside two minutes, the Swans then self-destructed against a side who’ve been inside the Championship’s bottom seven or so teams for much of the season so far. After the game, Martin looked visibly fed up, frustrated at how this season has panned out. But he was quick to remind everyone that his side still boat a strong-ish league position, and that he’s reinstated the ‘Swansea way’ whilst also bringing about the next generation of Swansea players.

But at what point does playing the ‘Swansea way’ become less of a priority? And what point does building a side capable of breaking out of the Championship become the main objective? Another point Martin made in his post-Stoke presser was that he was tasked with getting Swansea City as close to the play-offs as possible – not necessarily in it. It suggests a lack of ambition at the club from the top down, with the possibility of automatic promotion, promotion itself, or even a top-six finish looking further and further away with every passing fixture.

There’s a few things that go without doubt; Swansea City can play really attractive football, Martin has made some positive changes to the playing staff, and the Swans have shown that they’re capable of competing with the league’s best. But on a less positive note; the board have done very little to help Martin achieve the goals they set him. It’s also an alarming trend that players often seem keen to leave the club; Ryan Manning is leaving in the summer, Joel Piroe seemingly wanted out last summer, Michael Obafemi couldn’t wait to leave, and Morgan Whittaker wanted a move to Rangers last month.

Martin remains a manager who is hailed among contemporary statisticians and data collectors. And his Swansea side have played some sublime football under his watch. But there comes a time when number of passes and amount of possession doesn’t count for much – now is that time. Martin is failing to show that he’s a manager capable of adapting to the rigours of the Championship and when thinking about the long-term project at Swansea City – who look set to lose a host of first-team players this summer either through contract expirations or sales – Swansea under Martin are arguably heading backwards.

At the same time though, in Martin’s defence, it seems to be a recurring theme online that Martin could succeed elsewhere. At a club with owners who are ready to invest, Martin would surely excel. But he’s not at a club where the owners are ready to invest. This season could still finish on a high note for the Swans who still hold a strong position in the league and in the race for a play-off spot. What seems much more likely though is that the Swans’ season peters out into a disappointing one. Is Martin the right man for Swansea? Is Swansea City the right club for him? The current mood among the Swans faithful and the apparent, glum mood of Martin right now suggests not.