‘They will present problems’ – Burnley v Huddersfield Town prediction: The72

Burnley host Huddersfield Town in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Burnley come into this weekend’s meeting with Huddersfield Town looking to get back to winning ways.

Vincent Kompany’s side were held to a 1-1 draw by Millwall in midweek. They’re still in a commanding position at the top of the Championship table though, holding a 12-point gap to Sheffield United with 13 games left to go.

As for Huddersfield Town, they picked up a vital win over Birmingham City on Neil Warnock’s return to the dugout. The experienced boss guided the Terriers to a 2-1 win over the Blues, lifting them to 22nd place and off the foot of the table.

A trip to Turf Moor is about as tough as it gets though, so Warnock and co will be in for a stern test this weekend.

Ahead of the game, a couple of our writers have issued their score predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Kompany v Warnock is a managerial matchup I never thought we’d see in the Championship, but here we are.

“Burnley’s 10-game winning run has stuttered somewhat with two draws in their last three, although it’s incredibly harsh to label it as a falter in form given just how high they have set the standards this season.

“Their charge towards the Premier League has been unrelenting but Huddersfield Town are up for the relegation fight, and they will present problems. I can’t see it being enough for them to claim anything from this one though. This should be a home win.”

Score prediction: Burnley 2-0 Huddersfield Town

Luke Phelps

“Nobody will give Huddersfield much chance against Burnley this weekend. Technically, Burnley outclass Huddersfield by a long way, so for Warnock, making the game difficult and cagey is their best chance of taking anything from this one.

“But even then, it’s just so difficult to see Huddersfield keeping Burnley at bay, and potentially scoring a goal of their own – the Clarets are by far and away the best team in the Football League, and I can’t see anything other than a home win this weekend.”

Score prediction: Burnley 2-0 Huddersfield Town