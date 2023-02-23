‘I have spoken to him ‘ – Hull City loan man reveals Rosenior talks over potential permanent move

Hull City loan ace Dimitrios Pelkas has said he would be open to staying at the MKM Stadium permanently, admitting it is something he and Liam Rosenior have spoken about.

Hull City added Pelkas to their ranks as part of their makeover last summer, bringing him in on a temporary deal from Fenerbahce. Since then, the Greek international has played 17 times for the Tigers, only making a return from injury in the past couple of weeks.

He started for Rosenior’s side in their 0-0 draw with Preston North End last time out and has drawn high praise from the boss.

Now, after the praise from Rosenior, Pelkas has been quizzed on the possibility of a permanent move to Humberside.

As quoted by Hull Live, when asked about the manager’s comments and if they make him want to say, Pelkas replied:

“Yes.

“He’s spoken privately with me and also, I have spoken to him. It would be very nice to continue the relationship and to play again for him and for him to be my coach.”

The Greek attacker was insistent that it remains to be seen what happens in the summer though, with his full focus on on-pitch matters. He added:

“I really don’t know what will happen in the summer, and for now, I want to be focused on the next two to three months, to finish the season well and for the team to achieve its targets, and hopefully get into the play-offs. After the season finishes, let’s see what happens.”

1 of 10 What stadium is this? Portman Road Fratton Park The Hawthorns Loftus Road

Kicking on with the Tigers…

Pelkas has made a decent impression when fit and while the goals and assists haven’t flowed just yet, there’s plenty of time for him to really kick on over the rest of the season to prove just why he should be snapped up on a permanent basis.

Of course, it awaits to be seen what Hull City and parent club Fenerbahce have planned for Pelkas moving forward.

Rosenior is clearly an admirer of his abilities though and the player is more than happy under his management too, so this could be a smart deal to strike up in the summer. Until then though, Pelkas will be keen to cement his place back in the starting XI after his return from injury.