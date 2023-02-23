Hogan Ephraim exclusive: Ex-QPR man talks Gareth Ainsworth, season so far, potential relegation and more

The72 spoke with former QPR and Wycombe Wanderers man Hogan Ephraim this week.

Ephraim, now age 34, was a youngster with West Ham, but is best known for his time with QPR. The midfielder joined QPR on a permanent deal in 2008 after impressing on loan, going on to make 118 total appearances for the R’s and scoring eight goals. Ephraim was part of the QPR side that won promotion to the Premier League in 2011.

He moved on in 2014, joining Wycombe Wanderers where the former England youth player spent another year. Today, Ephraim is working as co-commentator on talkSPORT international, covering Premier League games.

It’s been a big week for two of Ephraim’s former clubs – QPR and Wycombe Wanderers. The R’s have hired long-standing Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth as manager, with Ephraim having played alongside the 49-year-old during his time at QPR, and then under him at Wycombe.

See our interview with Ephraim below…

What’s Gareth Ainsworth like as a person?

“A lot of energy. Very committed. Hard work’s just a basic for him, that’s what he demands. That’s as a person let alone as a teammate or a manager. He’s got good ethics about him. I think it’s fair to say that he is actually how he comes across, whereas some people are a bit different on camera and off camera. What you see is what you get.”

Could you see Ainsworth’s traits as a manager when you were playing together at QPR?

“I didn’t see it, to be honest. He loves his rock music and stuff like that, I think he was in a band at the time… so that was his main hobby. When the football talk was going on he wouldn’t really get involved in it, but then when you look at the energy and enthusiasm he’s got, then you can understand why he wanted to prolong it when he was coming to the end of his career at Wycombe.”

Was there any change between playing with him and then playing under him?

“Same person, still likes a little laugh and a joke, but obviously a player/manager relationship is a lot different to teammates… There was always a good relationship. Never any bad feeling or anything like that, so it was quite an easy transition to be fair.”

How does Ainsworth compare to other managers you’ve played for?

“That’s a tough question… I’ve been lucky enough to play under some great managers, people that have done massive stuff in the game. I wouldn’t want to compare him to the likes of a Mark Hughes or a Neil Warnock, because experience-wise alone, they were just another level. But he [Ainsworth] was always preparing for games. He would normally get into the tactical side of things – if it was a Saturday game it would be on a Thursday, it would probably be about 48 hours [before] where he was focused on it. Then Tuesdays, there’d be a little bit of fitness work done and some small-sided games, and then the coaching – he took Richard Dobson to QPR with him and he is a fantastic coach, I have to say. Great guy as well. So he took a lot of the sessions, Gareth would more overlook stuff and then come in when he didn’t like something… But the technical side of it, Richard Dobson – he was spot on.”

Is this moment right now one of QPR’s toughest times in modern history?

“Yeah, possibly. It’s important not to be too short-sighted on it. At the start of the season, for me personally the expectations weren’t massive. I didn’t know much about Michael Beale but he came in and did an amazing job. Had QPR sitting top of the league at one stage and they looked the real deal. I know it’s been a horrendous run since and he’s left the club [Beale]. Neil Critchley; it didn’t go to plan with him, one win in 17. It’s a horrendous run that, but there are some good players there. But once you get into that run and confidence gets low, you can hear moans and groans 10, 15 minutes into a game, it’s hard. I’ve been at Loftus Road when the fans aren’t really on board and trust me, it’s a tough place to play as a player. Just like if you flip it and when they’re on board, it’s one of the easiest places to play football. You feel like you do have the extra man. I know it’s cliche, but that’s the sort of stadium it is. I think this appointment’s good for QPR in the respect of, it will get fans on board. They relate with Gareth, he relates with them. Hopefully it will bring some energy and some excitement, and that’s what they need right now.”

Should Ainsworth have come into QPR before now?

“I thought that he would’ve come in after Wycombe lost the play-off final last year against Sunderland. That would’ve been the end of an era. Obviously Mark Warburton had left QPR and that job was available, so it just looked nailed on. It was inevitable that they were always going to come together one day. I’m actually not sure now is the right timing. I hope the fans don’t judge him just on this season. Obviously it’s vital that they stay up, first and foremost, but QPR, they seem to be going in a different direction at the moment. They want young players who they can progress and sell on for profit. They brought in young and progressive coaches in their last couple of appointments. But Ainsworth is a very direct manager, so the football will differ. But if it gets results then I’m sure the fans will get on board and once he can get in the transfer market, hopefully there’ll be a little bit of money to spend and he’ll need to get players that fit him and his philosophy because at the moment, I’m not sure this squad goes hand in hand with what he would like.”

On Ainsworth’s style of play…

“The football will be direct. Players like Ilias Chair and Chris Willock, obviously they’re going to want the ball into their feet, running at players. But what you do get is when it’s direct balls, you get a lot of second balls that drop so the likes of Ilias Chair and Chris Willock, they will get possession in the final third and then it’s up to them to work their magic. He’s more direct in the sense of ‘no messing around at the back’. He does not want to give a goal away like we would’ve seen in that Real Madrid and Liverpool game where the goalkeepers are messing about. He wants it in their half of the field and his stats even last year, they showed that they were the most direct team in League One, but it got them to the play-off final, so it is a method that’s worked for him. But once you’re in the final third then he encourages the more flair players to do their thing and go and run at people, have shots, get crosses in. It could work. But also, you have to remember, Neil Warnock was labelled as that for a long time, and then when Neil Warnock came to QPR, they had a different squad and luckily he had Adel Taarabt who for me was the best player who’s ever played in the Championship, and the football changed completely. So people can change their style, and perceptions are easy for people to label you with and stick on. But I just think it’s important to stay up and then go from there in the summer.”

Is QPR a ‘stepping stone club’ for younger players?

“I think the owners in their ideal world , they would’ve want to kept the likes of [Ebere] Eze, and Bright [Osayi-Samuel] when he was there. They don’t want these players to be walking out the door – same with Ilias Chair, Chris Willock, Rob Dickie. They want those sort of players there, but it’s just the financial side of it. At the moment, the club looks a little bit stale in the way of, earlier in the season it looked like they could kick on and maybe give it a promotion push, but you weren’t expecting that at the start of the season. So expectations are low. I don’t think you actually plan to just have these young boys and sell them on, but they just fall into that trap and they need to get out of that, and once some more financial restraints are taken off them, I’m sure they will. It’s not nice for any fan… You grow love for certain players and you don’t want to see them leaving. But on the other hand, as a young player, if you are a Chris Willock or Ilias Chair – I keep mentioning those two, there are a few others – you know that you have to play well to progress. Eze didn’t get the £20-odd-million move to Crystal Palace by just going through the motions, he was putting in top performances and thoroughly deserved his move. So if those boys can do that and help QPR get to a better place, then everybody wins.”

Is Ainsworth a good manager when it comes to developing younger players?

“Yeah, I believe so. I think that ideally he would prefer to have a younger squad, so that would be good for him. It’s always easier with younger players to coach into the mould that you want and the philosophy you want them to play, so for a lot of young managers nowadays, that would be their choice; go in, have a younger squad, and then build them up into your image, and he’s got a chance to do that with QPR. He won’t be able to do that this season. Having a pre-season is vital. Coming in in late February when the team’s in a bad position, it’s not about getting everybody playing your perfect football, he’s just got to go in and get results, and he knows that. He’s been about long enough, I’ve been in relegation battles with him at QPR as a player, so he knows what it takes and he also knows what gets the crowd excited. They want fast, furious football at QPR.”

How bad would relegation be for QPR?

“I think that would be horrendous. Like you say, clubs have bounced back, look at the likes of Wolves, Leeds, teams like that, they’ve done it, but it’s not even something that I’ve thought about, to be honest. It scares me to think where the club could be if they went down. There’s now way that club deserves to be in League One, they should be battling at the top end of the Championship, looking to get back into the Premier League – it’s a club with great history. Them going down would be a nightmare.”

On Michael Beale…

“I get why QPR fans are angry, but I will give Michael Beale this; he had the chance to go Wolves a few weeks earlier, which he turned down. The Wolves contract would be at least double what his Rangers contract is. At least. So he hasn’t just left for money, and I think that’s important to say… It softens the blow for me that he didn’t just run and leave for money. To turn down Wolves in the Premier League to stay at QPR, that’s a big deal.”