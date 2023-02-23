Heckingbottom drops hint on Sheffield United team selection for Watford tie after back-to-back losses

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has said he will ‘probably’ make changes to his starting XI for this weekend’s clash with Watford.

Sheffield United come into this weekend’s clash with Watford off the back of consecutive Championship defeats.

The Blades are still in 2nd place but after losses to Middlesbrough and Millwall, the gap to Middlesbrough is now just four points. It will be hoped the blip can prompt a reaction from Heckingbottom’s side, and changes could be made.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, the Sheffield United boss said pre-game that changes are set to be made for the Watford tie.

The Blades have the options in their ranks to rotate the squad and having been unable to do so in recent weeks owing to injuries, Heckingbottom looks set to take the chance to make changes here. He said:

“There probably will be [changes] because we have changed the last couple.

“If we had had the whole squad fit we would have changed it more with the midweek games we’ve had but this week it’s different because we have had a week’s recovery and some players have used it. After Saturday there are midweeks coming up again, so we will be using the squad.”

Testing the squad depth…

The demanding nature of a Championship season really puts a squad to the test, and Sheffield United have had their options stretched on a number of occasions this campaign, Thus far, they’ve managed well, so it will be hoped they can keep their ranks fresh and ready over the final 14 games of the season.

Watford’s return to winning ways last time out means they’ll be coming into this hopeful of pushing on, and with the Blades faltering somewhat, Slaven Bilic and co should see this as a chance to pounce.

For Sheffield United though, they have to be ready for the fight as they look to maintain their league standing.

If they fall to defeat and Middlesbrough maintain their winning ways, Boro will be only one point behind the Blades.