Gareth Ainsworth makes admission over Blackburn Rovers job after QPR move

QPR’s new boss Gareth Ainsworth has said the only other club he would have left Wycombe Wanderers for is Blackburn Rovers.

QPR reunited with former favourite Ainsworth earlier this week, moving to appoint him swiftly after Neil Critchley’s sacking.

He spent a large chunk of his playing career with the R’s and while still on the books at Loftus Road he spent time as a player-coach and short spells as caretaker manager. It was with Wycombe Wanderers he made a name for himself as a manager though, enjoying a thoroughly successful 10 years in the dugout at Adams Park.

His close affiliation with the club saw him maintain the position in Buckinghamshire for a lengthy stint, and he’s now admitted QPR were one of only two clubs who could have tempted him away from Wycombe.

As quoted by Lancs Live, the boyhood Blackburn Rovers fan admitted the Ewood Park outfit were the only other side who he would have left for, saying:

“It was a very tough decision to leave Wycombe, I don’t want anyone thinking it was an easy one.

“People know there are only two clubs that would prize me away.

“QPR being one of them and the team we play on Saturday being the other. That’s the irony of football.”

QPR do indeed face Blackburn Rovers this weekend, with the tie kicking off at 15:00 at Loftus Road.

1 of 10 What stadium is this? Portman Road Fratton Park The Hawthorns Loftus Road

The task at hand…

All sentimentality will go out the window this weekend when Rovers visit West London though. Ainsworth will know the importance of starting strongly with QPR as he bids to end their dismal run of form.

The R’s sit 18th in the table and seven points clear of the drop. Ainsworth is an adored figure at Loftus Road and it will be hoped his ability to build a tight-knit squad and a close relationship between the fans and the players can help galvanise them to a strong finish.

Ending this dismal run of form against Blackburn Rovers won’t be an easy feat, but it would mark a great start to Ainsworth’s return.